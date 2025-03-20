Arpa International Film Fest Celebrates Anniversary

HOLLYWOOD — The Arpa International Film Festival celebrated yet another year of storytelling from Independent filmmakers across the globe. In its 27th year, the festival continues to shine and make a positive impact on the power of independent cinema.

Arpa IFF is a branch of the nonprofit Arpa Foundation for Film, Music, and Art (AFFMA), celebrates diverse international talent in the heart of Hollywood. The festival creates a dynamic forum for international cinema, with a special focus on filmmakers who explore issues such as multiculturalism, war, exile, diaspora, dual identity, and environmentalism. Through film screenings, panel discussions, networking events, and closing night awards ceremonies, the festival bridges cultural divides and fosters dialogue among different ethnicities, cultures, and lifestyles. Whether presented through feature films, documentaries, shorts, animation, or music videos, these works showcase the vibrant world of independent cinema.

Throughout the years, many industry icons have graced the Arpa International Film Festival’s galas as honorees, presenters, emcees, special award recipients, jury members and film enthusiasts. The festival has generated the participation of giants in the cinematic arena such as Howard Kazanjian, Hank Moonjean, Mardik Martin, Cheech Marin, Vivica A. Fox, Frances Fisher, Atom Egoyan, Serj Tankian, Tippi Hedren, Edward James Olmos, and many others. This year, the festival showcased more than 100 films from 25 countries on the digital streaming platform Eventive and at in-person screenings, of note Director Eric Nazarian’s “Die Like a Man,” which follows Freddy, a 17-year-old facing a moral choice in gang violence, exploring masculinity and gun culture through an authentic Los Angeles lens.

Nazarian also created a film literacy and filmmaking social impact program by training and employing system-impacted youth and Angelenos as a deterrent to gun and gang violence. The film was recently acquired by Gravitas Ventures and is set for a 2025 global release.

Just like Women in Filmmaking, the festival has honored, women have also played important roles in organizing the annual festival. Sylvia Minassian, AFFMA’s founder, tirelessly promotes independent filmmakers. Sonia Keshishian serves as the festival’s jury liaison, and Maral Kazazian is the festival director, these women recognize and celebrate cultural diversity across the globe ensuring that women’s voices are represented. The Arpa International Film Festival values and celebrates independent global filmmakers. As storytellers, they inspire and shine a spotlight on creative freedom.

The 27th Annual Arpa international Festival was celebrated at the Harmony Gold Theater October 25-27, offering the film loving community a unique opportunity to discover new films and talent. The incredible roster of the festival’s honorees and recipients of Arpas prestigious awards included Danny Trejo, George Pennacchio, Michael A. Goorjian, Roxanne Medina Cantor, Gabriele Fabbro.

Another highlight of the festival was the inspiring and creative discussion of WOMEN In FILMMAKING Panel, with filmmaker /actress Mary Apick, the legendary actress Diana Baker, and gifted producer Valerie McCaffrey discussing their experiences and unveiling their upcoming projects.

The awards ceremony was hosted by filmmaker and beauty/fashion world personality Diana Madison. The award recipients Michael Goorjian received career achievement award, Roxanne Medina Cantor visionary award, Danny Trejo Icon award, Gabriel Fabbro Rising Star Award, which highlighted the festival’s global appeal in continuing its support to leading and upcoming artists.

The 2024 Arpa International Film Festival Awards Winners:

Best Feature Narrative

“Here’s Yianni!” — Directed by Christina Eliopoulos (United States)

