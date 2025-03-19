Armenian PM says ready to put his signature under peace treaty with Azerbaijan – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is ready to put his signature under the peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

“The draft of Peace Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is agreed and waiting to be signed. I’m ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” PM Pashinyan said in a post on X.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier this month that an agreement on the text of the draft Agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been reached and the negotiations on the draft agreement have been completed.

