National Symposium in Teleorman to mark Patriarchate’s Centennial and First Ecumenical Council anniversary

A national symposium commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Romanian Patriarchate and the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea will take place in early May at Pantocrator Monastery in Teleorman, coinciding with the arrival of the relics of the Holy Empress Helena.

The symposium, titled “Faith, Service, and History in the Ecclesial and National Context: 100 Years of Patriarchate and 1,700 Years Since the First Ecumenical Council”, is organized by Pantocrator Monastery in collaboration with the Teleorman County Council, with the blessing of Bishop Galaction of Alexandria and Teleorman.

According to the organizers, the event highlights key milestones in both Romanian Orthodox Church history and global Christianity, as 2025 marks a century since the Romanian Patriarchate was established (1925-2025) and 1,700 years since the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (325).

Additionally, this occasion is spiritually significant as it marks the first-ever arrival in Romania of the relics of the Holy Empress Helena, brought from Venice to Pantocrator Monastery (April 30 – May 8, 2025).

Symposium Program

Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM – Official opening and first round of presentations at Videle Cultural Center.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM – Continuation of symposium sessions at Alexandria’s Multifunctional Center.

Participants

The event will bring together leading academic and theological figures to discuss the historical significance of the Romanian Patriarchate and the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, emphasizing their impact on church life and national identity.

Notable participants include:

*Acad. Ioan Aurel Pop, President of the Romanian Academy

*Fr. Lect. Dr. Cosmin Pricop, Dean of the Faculty of Orthodox Theology “Patriarch Justinian”, University of Bucharest

*Fr. Prof. Dr. Mihail Săsăujan, Faculty of Orthodox Theology, Bucharest

*Fr. Prof. Dr. Emanoil Băbuș, Faculty of Orthodox Theology, Bucharest

*Fr. Prof. Dr. Stelian Tofană, Faculty of Orthodox Theology, Cluj-Napoca

*Asst. Dr. Viorel Coman, Faculty of Orthodox Theology, Bucharest

*Prof. Univ. Dr. George Enache, “Lower Danube” University of Galați

*Răzvan Mihai Clipici, Patriarchal Counselor

*Damian Anfile, Theologian

Arrival of Saint Helena’s Relics

Before reaching Pantocrator Monastery, the relics of Saint Helena will be displayed for a few hours at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest on April 30.

Photo: Basilica.ro

Source: basilica.ro

Orthodox Times