US commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on ‘historic peace treaty’ – Public Radio of Armenia

US commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on ‘historic peace treaty’

The United States commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on a historic peace treaty, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity for both countries to turn the page on a decades old conflict in line with President Trump’s vision for a more peaceful world,” Rubio said.

“Now is the time to commit to peace, sign and ratify the treaty, and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus,” the Secretary of State added.

