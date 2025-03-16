Metropolitan Ioannis of Korçë, new Archbishop of Albania – Enthronement on March 29

Metropolitan Ioannis of Korçë was elected by the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania as the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania following the election process that took place on Sunday morning.

The enthronement of the new Primate of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania is expected to take place on March 29.

Metropolitan Ioannis is considered a spiritual child of the late Archbishop Anastasios. For 30 years, he has always been by Anastasios’ side. The late Archbishop believed in the Metropolitan of Korçë, so he rushed early to take him with him to the inter-Christian dialogues organized and to any of his activities abroad.

The Metropolitan of Korçë was the first ordination of Metropolitan Anastasios. It was his personal choice for the shepherding of this important Metropolis.

According to sources of the Church of Albania with whom our news portal orthodoxtimes.com came into contact, the Metropolitan of Korce is a competent hierarch, with high theological training.

Graduate of the Theological School of the Holy Cross in Boston, with excellent knowledge of English, Albanian and Greek.

The same sources told to orthodoxtimes.com that the Metropolitan of Korçë will continue to shepherd the Autocephalous Church in the same spirit, in the line already drawn by Anastasios.

Biography of Metropolitan Ioannis of Korçë

Metropolitan Ioannis of Korçë, also known as Fatmir (Eutychius) Pelushi, was born in Tirana on January 2, 1956. His family belonged to the Bektashi tradition.

In his youth, during the period of relentless religious persecution in Albania (1979), he was secretly baptized by the heroic priest Fr. Kosmas Kyrios, who later became Bishop of Apollonia, and joined a small underground group of the persecuted Church.

He studied Psychology at the University of Tirana and, from 1979 to 1990, worked in the rehabilitation department of the Psychiatric Hospital of Tirana, specializing in occupational therapy for patients. As early as 1944, his father had been declared an enemy of the regime, which persecuted all religious communities, and he often faced the risk of arrest.

In 1990, he fled to Italy and then to Boston, USA, where he pursued theological studies at the Greek Orthodox School of Theology of the Holy Cross with a scholarship from the Albanian community. In 1993, he earned a Master of Theological Studies (MTS) with High Distinction.

In 1992, as Albanians were leaving the country en masse, he chose instead to contribute to the reconstruction of the Church of Albania. He informed Archbishop Anastasios of his decision to return, receiving his wholehearted encouragement. In September of the same year, he was appointed a professor at the Theological Academy of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania.

On February 27, 1994, he was ordained a deacon, and on December 4 of the same year, he was ordained a presbyter. In 1995, at the suggestion of Archbishop Anastasios, he continued postgraduate theological studies at the Holy Cross School in Boston. He was distinguished for his high performance (1995-1996) and his name was recorded in The National Dean’s List, along with the names of the best students of all U.S. Universities.

In 1996, he received the Offikion of Archimandrite, and in 1997, he earned a Master’s in Theology with High Distinction. From 1996 to 1998, he served as Dean of the Theological Academy of the Orthodox Church of Albania. In 1998, he was ordained Bishop and elected Metropolitan of Korçë (20.6.1998), while continuing to teach.

His proficiency in English, French, Italian, and Greek, along with his familiarity with Latin and Hebrew, allowed him to engage in translating significant theological and patristic works into Albanian. Among them was Basil the Great’s foundational doctrinal treatise “On the Holy Spirit.”

Additionally, he co-authored the first manual of Dogmatics in Albanian, an official publication of the Orthodox Church. He has translated numerous theological books and has published articles in academic journals both in Albania and abroad, as well as in widely circulated newspapers and magazines.

In 2000, he founded and has since directed the journal “Temple” (“Tempulli”), one of the most esteemed scientific periodicals in Albania, featuring contributions from well-known intellectuals, researchers, and specialists from both Albania and abroad. As chairman of its editorial committee, he also publishes scholarly articles on topics such as culture, archaeology, philosophy, theology, history, art criticism, and translation studies.

He has represented the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania at numerous inter-Orthodox meetings, serving as a rapporteur and as a member of committees responsible for drafting official texts, statements, and messages. For a decade, he participated in the preparatory committees responsible for drafting the texts of the Holy and Great Council of Crete, as well as the final documents of the Council in 2016.

Additionally, he was a member of significant working groups within the World Council of Churches, most notably the Joint Working Group with a five-year term, which formulated the key document on cooperation between the World Council of Churches and the Roman Catholic Church.

For many years, he has represented the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania in crucial bilateral dialogues between the Orthodox Churches and both the Roman Catholic Church and the Ancient Oriental Orthodox Churches.

He has been invited as a speaker at numerous national and international conferences, where he has addressed theological, historical, and philosophical topics. Furthermore, he has delivered lectures at universities, theological schools, seminars, and inter-Christian and inter-religious conferences.

In the city of Korçë, he actively contributes to its social, educational, and cultural development, consistently fostering the spirit of peaceful coexistence among religious communities. He frequently gives lectures and participates in academic discussions at the University of Korçë and other prestigious institutions in the region, encouraging young people to embrace patriotism and play an active role in the progress of modern Albanian society.

On his initiative, for the past 27 years, he has been overseeing daily charitable activities aimed at supporting the most vulnerable residents of the city.

The long and multifaceted ministry of Metropolitan Ioannis in Korçë has been officially recognized by the city authorities.

On July 23, 2003, he was proclaimed “Honorary Citizen of the Region of Korçë”, with the commendation: “For his outstanding contribution to the cultivation of religious tolerance and understanding. A scholar, publisher, and translator of theological books into the Albanian language. A key figure in the emancipation and twinning of the citizens of the Region of Korçë and beyond.” On August 18, 2008, he was further honored by the City Council of Korçë, which proclaimed him “Honorary Citizen”, citing “his remarkable services in the revival of faith as well as his numerous projects in the humanitarian and social fields.”

On July 23, 2018, the Fan S. Noli University of Korçë awarded Metropolitan Ioannis the title of Honorary Doctor (Doctor Honoris Causa), recognizing him as “a distinguished figure in the spiritual and religious world, a great humanist, translator, and founder of the magazine ‘Temple’, making significant contributions to the fields of culture, archaeology, philosophy, theology, history, and Albanology. A close associate and friend of the University ‘Fan S. Noli’,” on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his enthronement as Metropolitan of Korçë.

On May 29, 2019, the Municipality of Tirana honored him with the “Certificate of Gratitude”, describing him as “a figure of national and international stature, a leading example in promoting peace, harmony, and religious coexistence. With deep respect and gratitude for his exceptional contribution to society and to those in need.”

Since 1998, Metropolitan Ioannis has been shepherding the historic and significant Holy Metropolis of Korçë, which also encompasses the regions of Pogradec, Devol, and Kolonjë.

Orthodox Times