Heartfelt telephone conversation between Ecumenical Patriarch and new Archbishop of Albania

Upon learning of the election of the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, Metropolitan Ioannis, the Ecumenical Patriarch sent him a warm message of congratulations on Sunday afternoon, wishing him a blessed and fruitful ministry.

Later that same day, His All-Holiness personally contacted His Beatitude by telephone, and the two Primates engaged in a cordial and fraternal conversation.

Orthodox Times