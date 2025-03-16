Ecumenical Patriarch expressed condolences for tragic nightclub fire accident in North Macedonia

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, upon learning of the tragic accident that took place in the early hours at an entertainment center in the town of Kočani, North Macedonia, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring over 100, sent messages of condolence to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and to Bishop Hilarion of Bregalnica.

The Ecumenical Patriarch prays that the Most High God may grant rest to the souls of the victims, provide strength and comfort to their families, and aid in the swift recovery of the injured.

Additionally, he conveys his deepest condolences and those of the Holy Great Church of Christ to the people of North Macedonia, who are mourning this devastating loss.

Orthodox Times