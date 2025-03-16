Armenian PM tells Iranian president talks with Azerbaijan concluded

YEREVAN, March 16. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to inform him about the completion of negotiations on a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, the Armenian government’s press service reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and bilateral issues, the report stated.

On March 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on the text of the peace agreement and concluded the negotiation process. Yerevan is now awaiting Baku’s proposals on the location and date for signing the document.

TASS