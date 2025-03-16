Archbishop of Albania: I strive with all my strength to defend the rights of the Church

With the announcement of the election of the new Archbishop of Albania, Ioannis, the bells of all the holy churches across Albania rang joyfully.

In a brief message to the faithful, who fervently chanted “Worthy,” the newly elected Primate emphasized that, with humility and obedience to God’s will, he accepted this high ministry and pledged to fulfill it with dedication.

“I will honor the Sacred Tradition and strive with all my strength to defend the rights of the Church. Fully aware of the weight of this responsibility, I pray to Christ, the Founder of the Church, to grant me enlightenment, strength, and wisdom,” he stated.

Orthodox Times