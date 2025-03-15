Ruben Mkhitaryan: Life in Gyumri should be safe, prosperous and pleasant

The election campaign officially kicked off in the Armenian communities of Parakar and Gyumri on Saturday.

The campaign will run until March 28, with early municipal elections in Parakar and Gyumri scheduled for March 30.

Renowned producer and public figure Ruben Mkhitaryan is the Gyumri mayoral candidate of the My Strong Community party. His campaign slogan is “I’m your Gyumri”.

“We will organize community life in such a way that living in Gyumri, known as the father city of Armenia, is safe, accessible, prosperous and pleasant,” Mkhitaryan states in his campaign video.

Panorama.AM