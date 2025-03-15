President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ecumenical Patriarch for support

On the afternoon of Friday, March 14, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. During the conversation, President Zelenskyy briefed the Patriarch on the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian President once again expressed his deep gratitude to His All-Holiness for his prayers for Ukraine and for the establishment of a just peace, as well as for his overall spiritual support for the people of his country.

Orthodox Times