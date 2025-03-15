Opposition leader condemns ‘anti-Armenian agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev’

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the ARF Armenia leader and an opposition Hayastan faction MP, has condemned the “anti-Armenian agreement” on the terms of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The latest anti-Armenian agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev has been welcomed by various countries and international organizations,” Saghatelyan wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“The same international actors lauded Pashinyan’s Prague statement in October 2022, in which Artsakh was recognized as part of Azerbaijan. As a result, Artsakh was ethnically cleansed and depopulated, while promises to ensure the safety of the Artsakh Armenians remained on paper.

“Thus, these endorsements hold no real value, and the Armenian government’s attempts to present them as an achievement to the people are doomed to failure,” the MP stated.

Panorama.AM