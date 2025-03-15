Henrikh Mkhitaryan: from misfit to Inter Milan marvel

The Times has published an article about Henrikh Mkhitaryan, former Armenian national team captain and Inter Milan midfielder, titled “Henrikh Mkhitaryan: from misfit to Inter Milan marvel aged 36”.

“Veteran is posting best stats of his career for Serie A leaders. His motivation? Enjoying the seasons his father, who died of a brain tumour at 33, never had,” the magazine said.

“During his first season with Borussia Dortmund, Henrikh Mkhitaryan became aware that a mispronunciation of the first half of his surname was gaining currency. From the mouth of Jürgen Klopp — in those days of innocence before its transformative acquaintance with Roberto Firmino’s dentist — had issued a couple of enthused soundbites referring to him as Micki, and the name was beginning to stick.

“Anxious to correct the record, Mkhitaryan put out an earnest statement. “I have come to a foreign country and respect its laws and traditions,” he said. “[In return] I want them to respect my love for my homeland and my roots.” But over time he realised he was fighting a losing battle. Eventually, he graciously embraced the nickname, even adopting it in his Instagram handle, micki_taryan,” reads the report.

