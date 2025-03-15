Halki Theological School welcomed Ladies’ Union of Drama

A fifty-member group of pilgrims from the Ladies’ Union of Drama – Open Hospitality House, led by the association’s President, Aliki Tsiamoura, visited the Holy Theological School of Halki on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The visitors were welcomed by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, in the Great Synod Hall of the School, where he warmly greeted them and spoke about the historical journey and the present-day presence of the Theological School.

Following this, the members of the Union visited the Church of the Holy Trinity and were given a guided tour of the old classrooms and the historic Library of the School.

Orthodox Times