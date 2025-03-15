Ex-ombudsman slams withdrawal of Armenia’s lawsuits against Azerbaijan

Former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has strongly criticized Armenia’s decision to withdraw its lawsuits against Azerbaijan from international courts, warning that Azerbaijan has no intention of doing the same.

“While the leader of the Civil Contract party moves to withdraw Armenia’s international lawsuits against Azerbaijan and tries to justify this unlawful decision, Azerbaijan, through its ‘trials,’ has calculated that the ‘material damage’ allegedly caused by Armenia exceeds $11 billion,” Tatoyan wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s claims include “damages” related to tens of thousands of properties and hundreds of settlements.

“This fact alone exposes the falsehood of claims that Azerbaijan is also withdrawing its international lawsuits or demands,” he stated.

