EU stands ready to support further steps toward lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus – Antonio Costa

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the European Council Antonio Costa has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the finalization of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty text.

He called it as a decisive step towards the full normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the opening of the region.

“I now encourage you to move forward with a swift signature of the peace agreement. The EU stands ready to support all further steps toward lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” Costa said in a post on X.

