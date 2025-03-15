Authorities probing Yerevan hotel incident involving Turkish citizen

A criminal case has been launched into an incident involving 41-year-old Turkish citizen Ali Aslan who behaved in a disorderly manner and used profanity while intoxicated at the London Hotel in Yerevan.

The Armenian Investigative Committee spokesperson, Kima Avdalyan, told Panorama.am that the case falls under Article 297.1 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism). Aslan has no procedural status yet.

On March 11, at 12:05pm, police responded to reports of a drunk guest harassing the hotel staff and visitors. He was taken into custody but later released.

Human rights lawyer Ruben Melikyan claims law enforcement officers initially acted appropriately, but later changed course under external influence, suggesting a cover-up.

