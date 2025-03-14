German FM calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sign peace deal

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The news of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty is encouraging, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a post on X.

“The fact that, after decades of hostility and war, sustainable peace is now within reach is important for the region and beyond,” she said.

“After long negotiations, Armenia is making courageous concessions, making this final step on the path we have accompanied both countries possible. I call on both sides to sign the peace agreement now,” the Foreign Minister said.

Die Meldung über die Einigung von #Armenien und #Aserbaidschan auf ein #Friedensabkommen stimmt hoffnungsvoll. Dass nach Jahrzehnten der Feindseligkeit und des Krieges nachhaltiger Frieden nun greifbar werden kann, ist wichtig für die Region und darüber hinaus. 1/2 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) March 13, 2025

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the draft “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been agreed upon and the negotiations have been concluded accordingly.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu