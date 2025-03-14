EU welcomes Armenia, Azerbaijan’s agreement on peace, interstate relations

‘EU fully supports Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and stands ready to provide additional support and expertise,’ says statement

Aysu Bicer

The EU on Friday expressed its support for the announcements made by Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the conclusion of their negotiations on the draft agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations.

The EU commended both nations for their dedication over the past few years in working toward this goal, both through bilateral talks and with the involvement of the international community.

“We commend both sides for their persistent work over the past few years in this direction, both on the bilateral track and with the involvement of the international community. The EU welcomes Armenia paving the way for the finalization of the text,” said a statement from the EU.

The EU described the announcements made by Armenia and Azerbaijan as a “decisive step” toward achieving lasting peace and security in the region.

“The announcements represent a decisive step towards lasting peace and security in the region. It is key to keep this momentum and ensure smooth completion of this process with the same forward-looking and compromise-oriented approach, from both sides,” the EU added.

In the same statement, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and offered additional support and expertise if requested by either party.

“The EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and stands ready to provide additional support and expertise, should the sides request it,” the statement concluded.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh – a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan – and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an “anti-terrorist operation” after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

AA