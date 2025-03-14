Deep mourning in the Church of Greece

The Church of Greece is in deep mourning.

On March 13, it lost two of its most emblematic Hierarchs in a single day. These esteemed clergymen shepherded their Metropolises with reverence and zeal for nearly 50 years.

The former Metropolitan of Thessaloniki, Anthimos, who served both in Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis, and the late Metropolitan Titos of Paramythia, passed away yesterday at the ages of 91 and 94, respectively.

Notably, the two Hierarchs share another significant commonality: both voluntarily stepped down from their positions, welcoming their successors, Metropolitan Philotheos of Thessaloniki and Metropolitan Serapion of Paramythia, with paternal affection.

Mourning Bells Toll in Thessaloniki

The body of the late Metropolitan Anthimos, former Archbishop of Thessaloniki, has been lying in state for public veneration since Wednesday evening. From the very first moment, a large number of faithful have gathered to pay their final respects to the man who served as their Metropolitan and spiritual shepherd for 20 years.

With the funeral bells tolling and crowds waiting patiently in line for a final farewell, the body of the late Metropolitan Anthimos arrived on Thursday evening at the Holy Church of the Wisdom of God (Hagia Sophia) in Thessaloniki, where it remains for public veneration.

In an atmosphere of deep sorrow, the faithful mourn the passing of the Hierarch who served Thessaloniki for two decades, while the number of mourners continues to grow as time passes.

The body will remain in the Cathedral and Pilgrimage Church of the Wisdom of God until the funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 12:00 noon. The service will be presided over by Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.

On the morning of Friday, March 14, at 7:30 a.m., the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts was celebrated before the late Metropolitan’s body. Later that evening, at 7:30 p.m., the service of the Salutations to the Most Holy Theotokos was held, followed by an all-night vigil. On Saturday morning, a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy will be celebrated.

Per his wish, the late venerable Hierarch will be buried in the cenotaph of the late Metropolitan Gennadios of Thessaloniki, located in the courtyard of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Gregory Palamas.

Deep Mourning in Paramythia for Metropolitan Titos

Paramythia is also in deep mourning. On Saturday, March 15, at 6:00 p.m., the body of Metropolitan Titos, who served the Metropolis for 50 years, will be placed in the Cathedral of Saint Donatus of Paramythia for public veneration.

Following this, a Hierarchical Trisagion (Memorial Service) will be held, along with the Vespers service, followed by an all-night vigil before the revered body of the late Hierarch.

On Sunday, March 16, at 7:30 a.m., the Orthros (Matins) and a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Saint Donatus of Paramythia before the late Hierarch’s body.

The Funeral Service will take place in the same Cathedral on Sunday, March 16, at 12:00 noon, following all ecclesiastical protocols for the passing of an active Metropolitan.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times