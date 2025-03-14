Artsakh ombudsman calls for urgent UN action on Armenian prisoners held in Baku

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has condemned the United Nations for its inaction regarding the Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

“It is tragic that in the 21st century, an organization established to ensure global peace and security is either unwilling or incapable of taking the necessary steps to enforce its own foundational principles,” Stepanyan stated at a protest outside the UN office in Yerevan on Friday.

He emphasized that this issue extends beyond the Armenian prisoners, affecting people worldwide.

“But in our case, the inaction is even more glaring. There are mechanisms and measures that must be implemented to safeguard the well-being of Armenians illegally imprisoned in Baku, to end this legal farce and to secure their repatriation,” he asserted.

Stepanyan stressed that Artsakh’s military and political leaders are being held in Azerbaijan solely because they fought for the right to self-determination.

“They are being prosecuted today simply for their struggle for fundamental rights. And yet, very organizations that have proclaimed these rights remain silent in the face of Azerbaijan’s crimes. The UN must take concrete action without delay to put an end to the ongoing violations. Its failure to act is a stain on its own credibility,” he added.

