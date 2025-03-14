Archbishop of Homs, Syria, after last weekend massacre: “We do not want more bloodshed”

Archbishop Arbach described the difficult situation Syria is facing following the fall of the Assad regime

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 03.13.2025).- Following the massacres that took place in western Syria during the past weekend, which, according to available reports and estimates, left 1,000 dead, the Archbishop of Homs, Jean Abdo Arbach, has told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that “we don’t want any more bloodshed. We call for unity and reconciliation. After 14 years of war, we don’t need another conflict.” The archbishop condemned the attacks which have been attributed to militants of the HTS group, currently in power in Syria, who carried out the attacks following an ambush on government security forces. “This is very painful. I ask for justice, because murdering women and children is not a good thing for Syria,” said the archbishop.

Archbishop Arbach described the difficult situation Syria is facing following the fall of the Assad regime: “People don’t have jobs, there is a lack of food and of medicine. Many people are asking when this will end, they can’t see a future and they want to leave.” According to the prelate, it has become commonplace to see people wandering in the streets of Homs talking to themselves in an atmosphere of loneliness, fear and sadness. The archbishop asks for the lifting of international economic sanctions, which continue to have a deep effect on a country which is still in a very fragile situation.

Remaining in Syria

The Syrian Church faces great challenges to address the needs of its faithful. The Archbishop of Homs explains that “we are supporting our faithful in every sense of the word: paying rent, providing medication, food and clothing, and also sustaining them spiritually so that they feel close to God, to encourage them to remain in their land, in their country, and to preserve Syria’s roots, which are the Christians.” Archbishop Arbach thanks ACN for all the support it has been providing to the Church in Syria, to help the Syrian Christian community.

The Syrian Church leader calls attention, once again, to the real risk of the Christian population in the Middle East disappearing altogether. “I encourage people to wait, and to stay firm, because without the Christians, there can be no future for Syria. Christians are the roots of Syria and Syria is the cradle of Christianity. In Damascus we can still find the places where Saint Paul converted to Christianity in the first century. We still have first-century churches and monasteries, and we have kept Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke, alive.”

Indiscriminate attacks

The indiscriminate attacks which took place last weekend, 8 and 9 March, in the region of Latakia and Tartus in western Syria, killed over 1,000 people, including entire families. The Alawites, a minority Shia Muslim group, were particularly targeted. The attacks have been attributed to militants from the HTS group, which led the overthrow of the previous Syrian government.

Syria has been going through a time of great uncertainty since the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s regime on 8 December. Power is currently in the hands of an interim government, led by President Ahmed Al Sharaa, who has promised a transition to new democratic elections.

Archbishop in “Night of Witnesses”

The Archbishop of Homs will be participating in the “Night of Witnesses” vigil, in the Cathedral of Almudena, Madrid, on 14 March. This prayer and witness vigil for persecuted Christians around the world will be presided over by Cardinal José Cobo and accompanied by Hakuna Group Music. Participation in the vigil is free of charge, and it can also be followed through ACN Spain’s YouTube channel.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Zenit