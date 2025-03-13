Talin Suciyan’s Book Armenians in Turkey after the Second World War Published

LONDON/NEW YORK—I. B. Tauris, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing, has announced the publication of Dr. Talin Suciyan’s Armenians in Turkey after the Second World War: An Archival Reader of USSR Consular Documents.

The book is part of the series Armenians in the Modern and Early Modern World edited by Bedross Der Matossian (University of Nebraska, Lincoln).

This reader brings to light newly discovered archival material compiled by the Soviet Consulate in Istanbul. The book reveals the lives and experience of Armenians in Turkey in the 1940s, with a particular focus on the process of emigration to Soviet Armenia. The accounts, translated for the first time into English, are comprised of Soviet officials’ reports and first-hand testimony by survivors of their lives during the post-genocide period, making this an invaluable new contribution to the existing collections of Armenian survival testimonies. Placing the archival records on emigration in the context of both life in post-genocide Turkey and the repatriation (nergakht) project in the Armenian Diaspora, this book, which also includes the original Russian documents, will be a useful resource for researchers and students of Armenian and Turkish history.

Suciyan commented on the book saying: “Armenians after the Second World War sheds light on the lives of tens of thousands of Armenians who remained in the provinces of Turkey after the genocide, through their appearance in the Soviet consular archives of Istanbul. This rare resource, presented in both Russian and the English translation, contains the stories of Armenians seeking to emigrate to Soviet Armenia, whose existence and experience have been completely erased from mainstream Turkish and Armenian historiographies.”

“This is a fascinating work that sheds light on the hardships faced by Armenians in Turkey following the genocide,” said Der Matossian, editor of the series. “Suciyan has made a significant contribution to the history of Armenians in Turkey in the post-genocide era, particularly in relation to the history of repatriation after World War II.”

Copies of Armenians in Turkey after the Second World War: An Archival Reader of USSR Consular Documents are available for purchase from the Bloomsbury Press website. Enter code GLR AT8 at the checkout on bloomsbury.com for 35% off.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator