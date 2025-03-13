Project Save Gears up to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

WATERTOWN — Project Save, the world’s largest photo archive dedicated to preserving the regional, national and global Armenian experience, marks its 50th anniversary this spring with a bold new vision to expand its collection by encouraging people in New England, across the country, and around the world to contribute their Armenian family histories to this vital global resource.

The idea for Project Save started in the late 1960s in New York City, when founder Ruth Thomasian discovered that many in the Armenian community held photographs documenting their families’ lives before and after the 1915 Armenian Genocide. Recognizing their historical significance, Thomasian dedicated her life to collecting and preserving such images, as well as documenting the people and the situations depicted in them. She established Project Save as a nonprofit in 1975. Over five decades, what began as a personal passion grew into an internationally recognized archive of more than 100,000 original photographs and ephemera spanning the Armenian diaspora in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

In 2021 Project Save hired Arto Vaun to be its first executive director. As an artist and academic, Vaun saw real value in the trove of history contained within the photos. “This is more than an archive. It’s a living, growing record of Armenian life here, across the U.S., and around the world. In celebrating 50 years, Project Save is not just looking back — we’re working to ensure stories like these are preserved for generations to come,” he said.

Last year, Vaun relocated Project Save to its own dedicated space: a 2,000-square-foot headquarters with climate-controlled storage space in the Armenian-heavy community of Watertown, Mass. The new location has a public gallery and exhibition space, a conference/education room, and guest parking. Vaun says the organization’s next phase includes more exhibits and programming, connections with like-minded nonprofit cultural and heritage preservation organizations, enhanced educational outreach to schools and universities, ongoing development of its online presence (projectsave.org) and social media platforms (@projectsave_archives on Instagram), documentaries based on its archive, and more.

As Thomasian, who turns 80 this spring, steps away from day-to-day work on the project, Vaun plans to build on the founder’s decades of work. One long-term goal is to position the archive as a central resource for immigrant and displaced communities across the U.S. and beyond. “The incredible legacy Ruth leaves us is the starting point for a new phase of our work to come,” Vaun said.

A Call to Action

As part of its 50th anniversary initiative, Project Save is urging Armenian families and individuals to contribute photographs to the archive. “Every family around the world has a significant story to tell, and photos are the best way to capture the essence of those stories,” Vaun said. “We want people to know their family’s history will become part of a larger global story, one that we have the experience to preserve and amplify.”

Vaun says making a Project Save photo donation process is simple: individuals reach out via phone or email to discuss their collection with an archival expert and what types of photos are most effective to build and preserve the global story. Once the photos are received, the team will assess, archive and digitize a curated selection of them. Project Save accepts and processes only original photos, and donors maintain the rights to their own images.

People interested in learning more about making photographic donations to Project Save can read more at projectsave.org/donate-photos/. Staff can be reached at archives@projectsave.org.

Year of Celebration

Vaun said Project Save’s anniversary year will include several public highlights: rotating exhibitions in their new gallery space; a gala celebration of Thomasian’s tenure; a public discussion series called “Conversations on Photography” that connects diverse community histories through pictures and stories; and bi-monthly “Lens & Libations” events at the gallery to familiarize people with the archive and to support the Project Save mission.

In this photo, the Ohanessians (son and father) dance in their family room in Eden Prairie, MN in 1967. Notice the grandson & the Mona Lisa looking on. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CREDIT: Project Save Archives. Donor—Sita Ohanessian

The organization is working toward a fundraising campaign to establish an endowment that helps to secure its future. Vaun added that he and his expanding board of advisors envision a museum-like space dedicated to the Armenian diaspora and displacement stories worldwide.

Eventually, Vaun said he hopes the experience and knowledge gained from Project Save’s first half-century will help the group become a broader resource for the stories and photos of other displaced and immigrant communities in the U.S. and beyond. “There are photo collections based on Jewish, Italian, and Irish histories, for example, and other communities,” he says. “But there are very, very few archives solely focused on photography. Our unique approach to preserving personal and family histories through photography can be informative, healing and celebratory,” Vaun noted. “We are part of a cultural movement that’s bigger than the Armenian population. It’s about history, memory and, just as importantly, it’s about empathy — a universal connection of our human stories, and making sure they don’t disappear.”

