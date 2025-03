New Archbishop of Albania to be elected on Sunday, March 16

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Second Sunday of Lent, the election of the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania will take place, succeeding the late Archbishop Anastasios, according to an announcement by the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania.

The process will be conducted at the Synodal Center following the Divine Liturgy, in accordance with the Statute of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania.

