My Greek Dish’s Amazing Lenten Chocolate Sponge Cake

ATHENS — At My Greek Dish, discover over 200 of the best authentic Greek recipes and how to make them to perfection. Traditional and original Greek recipes made easy. Made from locally sourced, tried and tested Greek recipes with quick step by step instructions. This recipe and photos are courtesy of Eli K. Giannopoulos, the gifted food writer and blogger at My Greek Dish.

“The most moist Lenten chocolate cake that despite being an indulgent delight still complies with the dietary instructions of the Lenten season,” says Eli, who lives in Athens, Greece. “If you have ever tried making a Lenten chocolate cake before it is possible that you have faced the disappointment of a heavy, muddy, dull flavored cake, that despite your efforts, didn’t rise at all. You’re not alone. The first recipe I made worked well, but there was something missing. So, I decided to replace some of the water with orange juice (some orange zest will also make a nice addition), added some vanilla extract for extra flavor, and coated the cake with a cocoa based glaze with just a splash of cognac. The result was simply astonishing.”

“Over the past 8 years my readers have made My Greek Dish the number one destination for anyone searching for authentic Greek recipes. For that I cannot thank them enough. It all started with an idea. To collate and publish all those recipes that I loved when I was younger, the ones I made with so much love for my children and grandchildren. So go ahead, explore my delicious collections and don’t forget to leave me a comment, connect with me on Facebook or Instagram and sign up to my mailing list so you never miss out on my latest creations.”

“This recipe is one of my favorite desserts to serve at Lent, Easter, and at Christmas. It has replaced my usual cake recipes as a healthier, economical, easier but equally tasty version. And of course, this cake can really be enjoyed during any season of the year. If you are wondering how a cake with no eggs, butter, dairy products and chocolate actually tastes like a chocolate cake then you just have to give it a try.”

Suggestion from Eli: “Dissolve baking soda in the orange juice before using it in the cake mixture. Be careful when doing so as the baking soda will start foaming and it might end up making a mess. Adding the vinegar is really important and if you are afraid to use it, I assure you that no one will ever know it’s there.”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup corn oil (olive oil, soybean oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, canola oil, and sunflower oil are all excellent substitutes for corn oil)

Juice of 3 or 4 oranges (1 cup fresh orange juice)

1 flat tablespoon baking soda

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 cups self-rising flour

6 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Slivered almonds or chopped nuts as garnish

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa powder, sifted

2 tablespoons corn oil (or substitute)

5 tablespoons hot water

1 tablespoon cognac (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 347°F.

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil and sugar. Set aside.

Dissolve the baking soda in the orange juice, stir, and add it to the oil-sugar mixture. Add the water, vinegar, and vanilla, and continue to mix these ingredients for a few minutes by hand or with an electric mixer.

Sift the flour and cocoa powder together in a bowl. Gradually add the flour-cocoa mixture into the wet ingredients and fold gently with a spatula or large spoon until combined.

Oil the bottom and sides of a non-stick pan and pour in the mixture. As with all cakes baking it the right way is the key to success. Bake this cake in a preheated oven for 50-60 minutes on the lower rack with both top and bottom heating elements on, and do not open the oven while baking. When it looks ready, check by sticking a wooden skewer or toothpick in the middle of the cake. If it comes out clean, your cake is ready. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool before removing it from the pan.

Serves 12

Glaze: Combine all ingredients for the glaze in a bowl, and whisk together for a few minutes to combine. Invert the cake on a rack and pour the glaze over the cake. After a few minutes, place the cake on a serving platter or tray, and garnish with slivered almonds (or other chopped nuts of your choice). Enjoy this cake with a hot coffee or tea.

