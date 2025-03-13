Armenian Churches’ Appeal to Christians Around the World

The united representatives of all Armenian churches worldwide have issued an urgent appeal to Christians around the world, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The call for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians reflects a deep commitment to Christian values and human dignity, underscoring the urgent need for peace and reconciliation. It highlights the importance of ending violence and inhumane treatment, promoting respect for the inherent dignity of all people, regardless of nationality. The path to lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan can only be realized when humanitarian concerns — such as the return of all prisoners of war and other detained civilians — are addressed.

Below is their letter, signed by 100 clergy members:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We, the united representatives of all Armenian Churches around the world stand together in the most urgent and heartfelt plea for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians currently held in Azerbaijan.

This is not just a call for the release of innocent lives; it is a cry for justice, dignity, and the restoration of humanity. These individuals, taken in the course of conflict, have been subjected to unimaginable suffering, and their continued detention is a violation of every principle of human decency and Christian compassion. In the name of our shared faith, we can no longer remain silent. The time for action is now.

The inhumane treatment of these prisoners goes against the very essence of our faith. The violence, the suffering, the torment they endure must end. The world cannot stand by while innocent people are held captive, deprived of their dignity and their basic human rights. The gravity of this situation is of the utmost importance, as the health of Ruben Vardanyan, former Artsakh State Minister, is rapidly deteriorating. Ruben is currently on an ongoing hunger strike in protest of the theatrical “court” proceedings by Azerbaijani authorities. Every single day increasingly critical and accountable.

We cannot and will not accept a future where such inhumanity is allowed to persist. All peoples of the region—whether Armenian, Azerbaijani, or any other deserve peace. Peace built on the foundation of justice. Peace where the dignity of every person is safeguarded, where the chains of suffering are broken, and where every soul is allowed to live in freedom.

We, the Armenian Churches across the world, demand the immediate return of all prisoners of war and detained civilians to their families. This is not merely a humanitarian necessity – it is a moral imperative. The release of Armenian prisoners can be the beginning of a new chapter, one where healing replaces hatred, where understanding overcomes division, and where peace is not just a dream, but a reality.

We urge governments, international organizations and all people of good will to condemn this show trial as political and illegitimate, and to pressure the authorities involved to return these innocent lives to their rightful homes. Do not turn away from the suffering of others. Stand with us. Stand for justice. Stand for peace.

May the light of truth, compassion, and justice guide all of us toward a world where no one is left in chains, where every human life is valued, and where peace is more than just a word – it is a living, breathing reality for all.”

