Vatican: No timeline yet for Pope Francis’ return to Santa Marta

According to Vatican sources, Pope Francis rested well last night and continues his scheduled physiotherapy exercises today, including treatments aimed at improving his breathing.

The Pontiff was also informed about the recent floods in the Bahía Blanca region of Argentina and expressed his solidarity with the affected people and the entire Argentine nation.

As he did yesterday, the Pope once again joined the Lenten prayers being held at the Holy See via a closed-circuit connection.

On the previous day, Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin visited Pope Francis at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Throughout the day, the 88-year-old Pope is receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, while at night, non-invasive respiratory support continues.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Catholic Polyclinic in Rome since February 14. Despite a slight and gradual improvement in his condition over the past few days, Vatican sources indicate that it is still too early to determine when he might be able to return to the Santa Marta residence within the Vatican.

Source: ANA-MPA / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

