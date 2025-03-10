Archdiocese of America and Foundation of the Hellenic World announced historic collaboration

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Foundation of the Hellenic World (FHW) have formalized a significant partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding, highlighting their commitment to promoting Hellenic history, culture, and Orthodox Christian heritage.

This collaboration aims to enhance cultural and educational initiatives by utilizing FHW’s expertise in digital technology and historical interpretation alongside the Archdiocese’s longstanding mission of preserving and sharing Greek Orthodox faith and tradition in the United States. Through joint exhibitions, virtual museum initiatives, and educational programs, both organizations seek to engage Greek-American communities and the broader public in meaningful ways that honor and celebrate their shared heritage.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Mrs. Sofia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou, representing FHW, have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting cultural exchange and enhancing knowledge-sharing opportunities between Greece and the United States. This partnership will support the creation of innovative digital resources, cross-cultural projects, and artistic experiences that showcase the richness of Hellenic history and Orthodox Christian traditions. Through this collaboration, the Archdiocese and FHW are set to develop enduring educational legacies that will encourage future generations to embrace and cherish their heritage with renewed enthusiasm and appreciation.

Photos: Orthodox Observer

Orthodox Times