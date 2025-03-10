A new documentary film about the Latin Benedictine monastery on Mount Athos (VIDEO)

The history of the Latin Amalfinon Monastery of Athos is a little-known page in the history of Mount Athos. This monastery existed here from the tenth to the end of the thirteenth centuries, and even after the split of Christianity in 1054, it continued to serve as a bridge of spiritual unity between the monks of the Eastern and Western Churches for more than 200 years.

This and many other things are presented in detail in the documentary Amalfinon – Benedictine Monastery on Mount Athos, which is now available in five languages.

The film was created to mark the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea, which symbolises the unity of Christians of the East and West. The film was made with the blessing of Metropolitan Dimitrios (Ploumis) of France, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Europe, Chairman of the Assembly of Orthodox Bishops of France.

Watch the film below:

Orthodox Times