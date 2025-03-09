Patriarchs of Syria condemn escalating violence, call for peace and national reconciliation

The heads of Syria’s Christian Churches have issued a joint statement condemning the recent wave of violence that has gripped the country, calling for an immediate end to the bloodshed and urging national reconciliation.

The statement, signed by Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X of Antioch, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, and Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch Youssef Absi, decries the escalating brutality that has resulted in attacks on innocent civilians, including women and children.

“Syria has witnessed a dangerous escalation of violence, brutality, and killings, resulting in attacks on innocent civilians, including women and children,” the Patriarchs said in their statement. “Homes have been violated, their sanctity disregarded, and properties looted—scenes that starkly reflect the immense suffering endured by the Syrian people.”

Denouncing the massacres and any acts that undermine civil peace, the Church leaders called for an urgent cessation of hostilities. “We strongly condemn any act that threatens civil peace and denounce the massacres targeting innocent civilians. These horrific acts stand in stark opposition to all human and moral values,” they stated.

The Patriarchs urged all factions within Syria to take responsibility and commit to dialogue, emphasizing the need for conditions that foster national reconciliation. “We call for the swift creation of conditions conducive to achieving national reconciliation among the Syrian people,” the statement read. “It is essential to establish an environment that facilitates the transition to a state that respects all its citizens and lays the foundation for a society based on equal citizenship and genuine partnership, free from the logic of vengeance and exclusion.”

The statement also reaffirmed the unity of Syrian territory and rejected any attempts to divide the country. “We reaffirm the unity of Syrian territory and reject any attempts to divide it,” the Patriarchs declared, highlighting the importance of national unity and sovereignty.

Calling on all involved parties to end the violence and pursue peaceful solutions, the Church leaders concluded with a heartfelt prayer for Syria’s future. “We pray that God may protect Syria and its people and that peace may prevail throughout the land.”

Read the joint statement:

In recent days, Syria has witnessed a dangerous escalation of violence, brutality, and killings, resulting in attacks on innocent civilians, including women and children. Homes have been violated, their sanctity disregarded, and properties looted—scenes that starkly reflect the immense suffering endured by the Syrian people.

The Christian Churches while strongly condemning any act that threatens civil peace, denounce and condemn the massacres targeting innocent civilians, and call for an immediate end to these horrific acts, which stand in stark opposition to all human and moral values.

The Churches also call for the swift creation of conditions conducive to achieving national reconciliation among the Syrian people. They urge efforts to establish an environment that facilitates the transition to a state that respects all its citizens and lays the foundation for a society based on equal citizenship and genuine partnership, free from the logic of vengeance and exclusion. At the same time, they reaffirm the unity of Syrian territory and reject any attempts to divide it.

The Churches call on all concerned parties within Syria to assume their responsibilities, put an end to the violence, and seek peaceful solutions that uphold human dignity and preserve national unity.

We pray that God may protect Syria and its people and that peace may prevail throughout the land.

JOHN X

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East

MOR IGNATIUS APHREM II

Syriac Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church

YOUSSEF ABSI

Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East

Orthodox Times