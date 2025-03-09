Metropolitan of Kyiv presided over Vespers for Sunday of Orthodoxy (PHOTOS)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew prayerfully attended the Vespers service for the Sunday of Orthodoxy on Saturday, March 8, 2025, which was officiated by Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine.

Hierarchs of the two Churches, along with the Abbots of the Athonite Monasteries of Pantokrator and Xenophon, Archimandrites Gabriel and Alexios, accompanied by members of their Brotherhoods, attended the service. Also present were the Abbess of the Hermitage of Saint Prodromos in Akritochori, Iakovi, with members of the Sisterhood, Archon Exarch Athanasios Martinos, President of the Brotherhood of Offikalia of the Great Church of Christ “Panagia Pammakaristos,” together with Archons of the Offikalioi, as well as many believers from Constantinople and pilgrims from abroad.

After the conclusion of the Vespers, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew conferred the Offikion of Archon Protonotarios of the Holy Great Church of Christ upon Spyridon Divanis, a distinguished economist and prominent figure in the hotel industry.

In his address, the newly appointed Archon expressed his deep gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for the great honor bestowed upon him.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

