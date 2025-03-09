Ecumenical Patriarch: We constantly praying for the establishment of a just peace in Ukraine

“The Ecumenical Patriarchate is constantly praying for an end to the violence and for the establishment of a just peace,” stated Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. His remarks came during his speech on Saturday, March 8, 2025, following the Divine Liturgy at the Church of Saint Theodore of the Community of Vlanga, which he presided over in the presence of Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Welcoming His Beatitude to the celebrating community of the Archdiocese of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarch said:

“His Beatitude has been at the helm of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine for more than three years, with the last three of them marked by the suffering of the bloody war that began on February 24, 2022, with the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. Throughout this tragic period, His Beatitude has stood by his flock, fighting for the rights of his people.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate is constantly praying for an end to the violence and for the establishment of a just peace, following the decisions of the Holy and Great Synod of the Orthodox Church (Crete, 2016), which condemned war “as a result of evil and sin in the world” and stressed that “every war is a threat to the destruction of creation and life.”

The Synod strongly condemned wars inspired by “nationalism, provoking ethnic cleansing, altering state boundaries, and occupying territories.”

The Ecumenical Patriarchate strives to promote a spirit of dialogue, to consolidate the culture of peace and brotherhood, and to protect the sanctity of the human person and his fundamental rights. We firmly believe that the God of love, peace, and justice directs history, not the wrongdoers.”

On the occasion of his presence in Vlanga, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his gratitude and congratulations to Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria for his achievements and ongoing efforts as Supervisor of the Ypsomatheia District.

The Patriarch praised and blessed the clergy of the Ypsomatheia District, the President of the Community, Mrs. Mari Tsitsekoglou, as well as the other members of the Board of Directors and their associates, recognizing their dedication and contributions. He also extended his appreciation to Eva Theodoridou, President of the Philoptochos Brotherhood, for her valuable service.

Additionally, the Ecumenical Patriarch thanked Archbishop Makarios of Australia for his support and assistance to the Community of Vlanga and other communities in Constantinople.

Prior to the Patriarch’s address, Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria, Hierarchical Head of Ypsomatheia, warmly welcomed both the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine.

During the reception at the Community Hall, which took place immediately after the Divine Liturgy, the Metropolitan of Kyiv delivered a brief greeting, expressing his gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for its unwavering support of the Church of Ukraine and the war-torn Ukrainian people.

At noon, the Ecumenical Patriarch hosted an official luncheon at the Patriarchate in honor of His Beatitude and his esteemed entourage.

Following the luncheon, a meeting was held at the Patriarchal Office, attended by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, representing the Mother Church, and Metropolitan Efstratios of Bila Tserkva, representing the Church of Ukraine.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times