Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed Metropolitan of Kyiv to the Phanar (PHOTOS)

On March 7, 2025, the visit of Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine to the Ecumenical Patriarchate commenced. The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) is accompanied by Metropolitan Yevstratiy of Bila Tserkva, Deputy Head of the Department for External Church Relations, along with members of the delegation.

Upon their arrival at Constantinople Airport, the Ukrainian guests were welcomed by Metropolitan Andreas of Saranda Ekklisies, Fr. Methodios, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox community in the city, as well as Roman Nedilskyi, Consul General of Ukraine in Constantinople, together with diplomats from the consulate.

That evening, the delegation attended a reception organized by the newly appointed Metropolitan Iakovos of Ireland in honor of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and other distinguished guests.

On the morning of March 8, the feast day of Great Martyr Theodore the Tyro, a Divine Liturgy was celebrated in a church dedicated to the saint. The service was attended by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Metropolitan Epifaniy, hierarchs, and members of the local Orthodox community.

At the conclusion of the service, the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the koliva and, in his address, warmly welcomed the Primate of the OCU, reaffirming the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s maternal care for the suffering people of Ukraine.

During the fraternal meal that followed, Metropolitan Epifaniy expressed gratitude to His All-Holiness for his prayers, testimony of truth, and unwavering support.

“We bear witness that, as the Lord commanded, love prevails among us as His disciples. And where there is love, the Lord helps us overcome all difficulties and challenges,” Metropolitan Epifaniy stated.

On March 9, the Sunday of the Triumph of Orthodoxy, a festive Divine Liturgy will be held at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George at the Phanar, presided over jointly by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Metropolitan Epifaniy of the OCU.

Source: pomisna

