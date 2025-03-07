Pope Francis expresses gratitude for prayers in audio message

In a brief audio message in Spanish, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to the faithful for their prayers for his recovery. The message was broadcast this evening in St. Peter’s Square during the Rosary prayer.

Speaking with a weak voice, the Pope addressed Catholic believers, saying:

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health, which reach me from St. Peter’s Square. I am also praying from where I am. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

The 20-second message, recorded earlier today at the Pope’s request, was released by the Vatican. According to Vatican sources, Pope Francis was deeply moved by the outpouring of love and solidarity shown toward him both in Italy and around the world.

Listen to the audio message in Italian:

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times