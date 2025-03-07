Grand Opening of Mesrobian School Gym Marks Completion of $3 Million Campus Renovation

PICO RIVERA, Calif.,—The Armenian Mesrobian School on March 3 celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated gymnasium and facilities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The $3,000,000 campus renovation, aimed at enhancing athletic and cultural programs, reflected the school’s dedication to fostering well-rounded student development and providing modern, high-quality resources for the community.

The state-of-the-art gymnasium was part of a broader vision to provide a safe, inspiring, and multi-purpose environment for students to engage in both athletic and cultural activities. The renovation not only modernized the school’s infrastructure but also expanded opportunities for student participation in sports, the arts, and various extracurricular programs.

“We were thrilled to unveil our newly renovated gymnasium and continue our commitment to providing a high-quality education that incorporates physical, intellectual, and artistic growth,” said Principal Lena Garabedian. “This upgrade was a testament to the hard work of our community and the generous support we received. We were incredibly grateful for the City of Pico Rivera’s unwavering support in helping make this project a reality.”

The renovation included a brand-new gymnasium with updated sports equipment, classrooms for physical education programs, and new spaces for hosting cultural events. The school was proud to offer a variety of opportunities for students to thrive in a well-rounded environment that encouraged both athletic prowess and cultural awareness.

Christopher Guldjian, Chairperson of the Armenian Mesrobian School Board, expressed, “This renovation marked a new chapter in the school’s legacy. It wasn’t just about upgrading the physical spaces but about enhancing the experience we offered our students. Our entire community came together to make this happen, and we were deeply grateful to the City of Pico Rivera for its continuous support.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by the Board of Regents of Prelacy Schools, local dignitaries, school staff, parents, students, and members of the community. City of Pico Rivera officials, as well as Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian joined the celebration and blessed the new facility, further highlighting the strong relationship between the school and the city.

“The City of Pico Rivera is proud to have supported this important project for the Armenian Mesrobian School,” said Mayor John R. Garcia of Pico Rivera. “This renovation is a reflection of our shared commitment to providing high-quality educational facilities and a vibrant environment for future generations.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on March 3, 2025. The event was open to the public, and the school welcomed all community members to join in the celebration.

Armenian Mesrobian School, located in Pico Rivera, CA, is a private, co-educational institution dedicated to providing a well-rounded, academically rigorous education in a nurturing and supportive environment. The school offers a variety of academic, athletic, and cultural programs designed to prepare students for success in both higher education and beyond. The recent $3,000,000 renovation reflected the school’s ongoing commitment to fostering a comprehensive educational experience for all students.

