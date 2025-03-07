“Forgotten, Unforgettable: Marking the 40th Anniversary of the UN’s Recognition of the Armenian Genocide”

WATERTOWN, M.A.—The ARF Sardarabad Gomideh, the ANCA of Eastern Massachusetts, the “Leola Sassouni” and “Shushi” chapters of the ARS, the “Nejdeh” AYF Chapter, Hamazkayin and Homenetmen chapters of Boston, the ACEC, the AGBU of New England, St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, the Tekeyan Cultural Foundation and the Shahbazian Foundation are co-hosting a commemorative event entitled “Forgotten, Unforgettable: Marking the 40th Anniversary of the U.N.’s Recognition of the Armenian Genocide.” The event will be held at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown) on Sunday, April 6, at 3:00 p.m. The event will be in English and free and open to the public.

The commemoration will feature Harut Sassounian, the publisher and editor of the California Courier, as a keynote speaker. It will also include a presentation of the flags by the Homenetmen Scouts and a cultural performance by the ArtNova Hamazkayin Choir of Boston under the directorship of Maestro Artur Veranian.

After over a decade of struggle in the halls of the United Nations by Armenians, countering intense efforts by Turkey and its allies in NATO and the Islamic Conference, the U.N. Sub-Commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities in August 1985, by a vote of 14 in favor, one against and four abstentions, adopted a report that included an extensive reference to the Armenian Genocide. This is the first time that a U.N. body recognized the Armenian Genocide. 2025 is the 40th anniversary of that recognition.

Harut Sassounian is a publisher, syndicated columnist, human rights activist and founder of the Armenia Artsakh Fund, which has delivered over $1 billion in humanitarian aid since 1989. As Senior Vice President of Kirk Kerkorian’s Lincy Foundation, he oversaw $242 million in infrastructure projects in Armenia. A former U.N. human rights delegate, he played a key role in recognizing the Armenian Genocide and has been widely honored for his contributions to journalism, philanthropy and advocacy.

ArtNova is Hamazkayin Boston’s new adult choir, led by renowned conductor and music educator Maestro Artur Veranian, with support from ACEC. Maestro Veranian, an internationally acclaimed conductor and award-winning musician, brings decades of experience and has trained vocalists performing worldwide. ArtNova has already performed at several Hamazkayin and community events and is preparing for a full concert highlighting Armenian musical heritage under Maestro Veranian’s expert guidance.

