Attorney Representing Armenia in Lawsuits Against Azerbaijan Resigns

Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the head of Armenia’s Office of the Representative for International Legal Affairs, has resigned as Armenia’s Representative for International Legal Affairs.

Kirakosyan’s office has represented Armenia in cases involving Azerbaijan at the European Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice.

The Armenian government on Wednesday said that Kirakosyan was stepping down through a mutual agreement reached several months ago.

When President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan announced earlier this year that one of the unresolved issues between Baku and Yerevan in drafting a peace deal were the cases pending in international courts and demanded that they be dropped, Kirakosyan said that the cases that are currently at play in those arenas will not affect a peace treaty.

He reiterated this position when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signaled last month that his government would consider such a step, confirming that the legal matters remain a point of contention between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Kirakosyan also added that it would be counterintuitive since most of the rulings by the international courts largely have been in favor of Armenia.

Kirakosyan’s resignation comes at a time on uncertainty given Pashinyan’s posturing. Kirakosyan has represented Armenia since 2018 and has led the legal office since 2020.

Kirakpsyan on Thursday said that he wanted to focus on academic and professional efforts “aimed at strengthening international law in Armenia and enhancing legal education in the country,” he said in a social media post.

Kirakosyan also reflected on his time as Armenia’s representative, noting that nder his leadership the legal office began filing interstate complaints against Azerbaijan in the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court. He highlighted that his office actively defended Armenia’s interests in ongoing interstate judicial and arbitration proceedings.

“The Office has also initiated the ratification processes of several key international treaties, including the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes,” Kirakosyan wrote.

In conclusion, he expressed confidence that the legal oiffice will continue to properly and effectively represent Armenia’s interests in international judicial and arbitration proceedings.

