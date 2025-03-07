Armenian Film Society Announces 2025 Armenian Women in Film and Entertainment Panel

The Armenian Film Society will be hosting their annual Armenian Women in Film and Entertainment panel, in honor of International Women’s Day, on Thursday, March 13 at LOOK Cinemas in Glendale.

The panel will bring together a group of leading Armenian women who work in the film and entertainment industries for an intimate conversation about their careers, including their successes and failures along the way.

The panel will be moderated by Sona Movsesian, co-host of the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” and will consist of Helen Kalognomos, Diana Madison, Ramela Ohanian, and Natalie Shirinian.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network after the panel discussion during a social hour at LOOK Cinemas’ bar and lounge. Tickets can be purchased online. Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the development of Armenian Film Society’s programs.

This marks the third edition of the annual panel. 2023’s panel consisted of Yvette M. Amirian, ACE, Sona Movsesian,Fuliane Petikyan, Natalie Qasabian, and Angela Sarafyan. 2024’s panel consisted of Joanna Bush, Anna DerParseghian, Alex Hedison, and Teni Karapetian.

This event is open to everyone—regardless of gender, industry experience, or background. The event provides an opportunity for filmmakers and film lovers alike to network, connect with like-minded individuals, gain career insights, and hear firsthand stories from established professionals.

Helen Kalognomos began her career in the entertainment industry after making a radical career change from teaching to makeup artistry in 2005. By 2007 she joined the makeup artist’s union and began working on TV and commercials. In 2009, driven by an interest in playing Armenian characters on stage, Helen joined the cast of The Big Bad Armo Show created by Lory Tatoulian in which she performs til this day. In 2020 she launched her first online video as her character, Clodette, and has since collaborated with many other Armenian content creators. In 2021 she appeared in “Hello Mother,” a short film written and directed by Natalie Shirinian for which she won a Best Actress Award at the 2022 LA Documentary Film Festival. Helen’s grandmother Helen Gregorian was a seamstress for legendary Bob Mackie, her great uncle Michael Bayan was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and her famous brother Alex Kalognomos has been working in the entertainment industry as an actor and event producer for decades.

Diana Madison is a filmmaker, actress, and beauty entrepreneur bridging digital media, beauty, and Hollywood storytelling. She founded one of the largest digital media studios on YouTube, amassing 3 million followers and 21 billion views before selling it to a major media conglomerate in 2020. She co-created and starred in Glam Masters on Lifetime with Kim Kardashian and launched Diana Madison Beauty, now sold at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. Her production company is currently producing “There Is No Place Like Home,” a documentary on the Artsakh War. Diana is set to star in the upcoming independent film “Other Side of Fame.” She is also in pre-production for her upcoming movie, “A Very Armenian Murder Mystery.”

Ramela Ohanian is a Partner in Sheppard Mullin’s Entertainment, Technology, and Advertising practice group. Recognized by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Ramela represents studios, producers, tech companies, and networks on a variety of transactional matters related to digital media, television, AI and emerging technologies, podcasts, and feature films. Her 7-year practice at Sheppard Mullin includes a focus on the development and production of projects in the United States and abroad, including the handling of talent agreements, major first look and overall agreements, and complex rights acquisitions. Prior to joining Sheppard Mullin, Ramela was a lead production attorney at the media company Awesomeness, where she managed marketing deals with brands, agencies, and talent.

Natalie Shirinian is a director, writer, producer, and actor. She is the co-founder of Not All Films, alongside her wife, and has produced works such as “Interior Motives,” “Parev Mama,” and “Breakup Text,” which she starred in and executive produced alongside Academy Award-winning producer David Dinerstein. She most recently produced the short documentary “Alok,” directed by Alex Hedison and executive produced by Jodie Foster. The film premiered at multiple national Academy Award-qualifying festivals including the Sundance Film Festival and was one of only three short films to be screened at the Telluride Film Festival. She is currently in pre-production on her debut feature film, “Ponchik,” which she wrote and will direct, starring and executive produced by Angela Sarafyan. She is also in post-production on “Room of the Absolute,” a documentary co-directed with Elizabeth Baudouin, chronicling an artist’s journey through war-torn Ukraine. Natalie Shirinian is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Sona Movsesian is an executive assistant, author, and media personality, who has been the personal assistant of late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien since 2009. Sona has become a fan favorite and a regular feature on all things Team Coco. She currently co-hosts Conan O’Brien’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” In 2022, she released a humorous how-to book titled “The World’s Worst Assistant,” which became a New York Times Best Seller.

Founded in 2015, Armenian Film Society is a creative and cultural hub that champions Armenian films and empowers Armenian filmmakers. Armenian Film Society also operates the Armenian Film Festival, held annually every September in Glendale, California.

Asbarez