Two-day Scientific Conferencto be held in Constantinople: “Consubstantial with the Father”

The Ecumenical Patriarchate is organising a Scientific Conference entitled “Consubstantial with the Father”: A two-day Scientific Conference at the Patriarchal Marasleios Urban School in Constantinople, on 12 and 13 March 2025.

The program of the two-day event is as follows:

Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Start of Conference

17:00 Welcome from the Organising Committee

His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon

17.15 Greeting from His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

First Session

“Towards Nicaea”

President: Professor Mr. Emmanuel Karageorgoudis, Dean of the School of Theology, University of Athens

17.30 Professor Vasilios Koukousas:

“The Church at a Crossroads: From the Persecutions to the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea – Political and Theological Challenges”

18.00 Professor Emeritus Haralambos Atmatzidis:

“The Biblical Background of the Decisions of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea and the Celebration of Christian Pascha”

18.30 His Eminence Metropolitan Kyrillos of Krini, Professor Emeritus:

“The Nicene Exposition of Faith and the Theology of the Saint Athanasios the Great”

19.00 Discussion

Thursday, 14 March 2025

Second Session

“Convocation and dogmatic work of the Synod”

President: Professor Protopresbyter Athanasios Gikas, Dean of the Theological School of the University of Thessaloniki

9.30 Assist. Professor Konstantina Karakosta:

«“A Synod Convenes an Ecumenical Council”: The Convening of the First Ecumenical Council by Constantine the Great and the Beginning of a New Period in the Synodal Expression of the Church»

10.00 Professor Emeritus Georgios Martzelos:

«The Dogmatic Work of the Council of Nicaea (325) and Its Ecumenical Ecclesiastical Acceptance and Significance»

10.30 Discussion

11.00 Break

Third Session

“Ecclesiology and the Canonical Work of Nicaea”

President: Professor Emeritus Konstantinos Delikostantis

11.30 Associate Professor Stavros Yiagazoglou:

“Locality and ecumenism. The ecclesiological background and the contemporary significance of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea”

12.00 Professor Irene Christinaki:

“A collection of Justifications from the canonical work of the First Ecumenical Council”

12.30 Discussion

13.00 Conclusions

ORGANISING COMMITTEE

His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, President

Grand Ecclesiarch Archimandrite Aetios, Director of the Personal Patriarchal Office

Professor Emeritus Mr. Konstantinos Delikostantis, Director of the First Patriarchal Office

SECRETARIAT

Deacon Fr. Oikoumenios Amanatidis, Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod

