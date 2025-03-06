Oud Master John Berberian to Perform with Armadi Tsayn in NYC

NEW YORK — St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral, on Saturday, April 26, will host a concert with Oud Master John Berberian and Armadi Tsayn performing Armenian folk music from the Highlands and the Diaspora. At a time when the preservation of Armenian culture is more important than ever, the program will celebrate the generational transfer of Armenian folk music from our ancestral lands.

Berberian is an oud virtuoso born in the United States to Armenian immigrant parents. His father was an accomplished oud player, as well as instrument maker. He first recorded traditional oud music while he was a student at Columbia University in the early 1960s. He subsequently recorded for a variety of labels including MGM, RCA, Roulette, Verve and Mainstream Records. Notable albums in his discography include Expressions East (1964), Oud Artistry (1965), Music of the Middle East (1966) and Middle Eastern Rock (1969), which fuse traditional Middle Eastern folk with psychedelic rock and jazz.

Armadi Tsayn, which means “Sounds/Voice of the Roots” in Armenian, will be accompanying Berberian with an ensemble of young musicians. The group pays homage to the rich musical heritage of Western Armenia and the captivating melodies of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This contemporary folk ensemble, founded by Alek Surenian and Sam Sjostedt who both studied under Berberian, is making a name for itself thanks to its blend of traditional melodies and modern influences. Armadi Tsayn has played in major cities including Boston, Worcester, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Toronto and Yerevan.

St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral is located at 221 East 27th St. The concert will start at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $60 and $70 at the door.

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/echoes-of-armenia-live-in-nyc-tickets-1227134053989?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm-source=cp&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator