Metropolitan Prodromos of Rethymno visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate

From Wednesday, February 26, to Saturday, March 1, 2025, Metropolitan Prodromos of Rethymno and Avlopotamos, accompanied by a delegation of clergy and lay collaborators from his Metropolis, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

On Friday, February 28, the Metropolitan and his delegation attended the Memorial Service presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in honor of the 57 victims of the Tempi train tragedy.

Following the service, the Patriarch welcomed the Metropolitan and his delegation at the Patriarchal Office, where they presented commemorative gifts marking the 200th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Four New Martyrs of Rethymno.

Later, the Metropolitan expressed gratitude to Patriarch Bartholomew for his blessings upon last year’s anniversary celebrations and sought his spiritual guidance as the faithful embark on the journey of Holy and Great Lent.

In response, the Patriarch extended his heartfelt blessings and best wishes for the Lenten season, encouraging the delegation in their spiritual endeavors.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times