Metropolitan of Zambia meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Metropolitan John of Zambia and Mozambique met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar.

Metropolitan John is currently in Constantinople to participate in an international conference held under the auspices of the Ecumenical Patriarch. The meeting underscored the strong ties between the Orthodox Church in Africa and the Mother Church of Constantinople, as well as the ongoing collaboration in matters of faith, dialogue, and global ecclesiastical affairs.

Orthodox Times