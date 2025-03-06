Metropolitan of Thessaloniki visits Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Metropolitan Philotheos of Thessaloniki visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, accompanied by Konstantinos Konstantinakis, head of his office.

The visit had two primary objectives.

The first was to deliver, alongside Alexandros Katsiara, Director of the Communication and Educational Department of the Church of Greece, the Synodal Letter from Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece. This letter formally invites the Patriarch to participate in the Conference of the Journal “Theologia,” organized by the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, scheduled to take place in Thessaloniki from September 29 to October 1, 2025.

The second purpose of the visit was to present, as the local hierarch, the request of the Philoptochos Brotherhood of Men of Thessaloniki for the Patriarch’s honorary presence at multiple events commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Brotherhood’s founding. Representing the Brotherhood at the meeting were its President, Georgios Konstantinidis, and its Legal Advisor, Apostolos Papadopoulos. The anniversary celebrations are planned for January 31 to February 2, 2026.

Patriarch Bartholomew warmly received his guests in a spirit of love and hospitality, as is his custom. He asked Metropolitan Philotheos to convey his blessings and gratitude to Archbishop Ieronymos and the members of the Holy Synod for their invitation.

Additionally, the Patriarch expressed his joy over the strong collaboration between the Holy Metropolis of Thessaloniki and the Brotherhood. He noted that this historic charitable organization was established within the Metropolis of Thessaloniki, with the late Metropolitan of Thessaloniki and later Ecumenical Patriarch Joachim III playing a leading role in its founding.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times