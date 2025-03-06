Avatar Online School Teaches STEM Internationally

ROCKVILLE, Md. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when traditional educational institutions struggled to adapt, four Armenian-American women with PhDs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) — Drs. Lana Yeganova, Armine Arustamyan, Astrid Babayan, and Margaret Khachatryan — saw an opportunity to fill a critical gap in math education. They co-founded the Avatar Learning Center, commonly known as AvatarMath, an online school designed to provide high-quality education in mathematics, science, and coding.

The founders have always had concerns about the quality of math education in public schools. As Dr. Yeganova puts it, “We knew there was a void in teaching math. We were mentally ready.” The pandemic merely accelerated the decision to launch a dedicated online math school for American children. The learning center opened its virtual doors in the fall of 2020.

“Why Avatar?”, I asked about the catchy name.

“The word avatar means “manifestation” or “transformation” and in the digital world, it represents a virtual identity. Education is about transformation, about giving students the ability to reshape their future. In a way, Avatar represents the journey of every learner—starting as one version of themselves and evolving into something greater,” says Yeganova.

AvatarMath offers its own developed curriculum and teaching methodology, going beyond traditional material while aligning with US educational standards. The program emphasizes problem-solving techniques that foster analytical thinking, ensuring students gain a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts.

“The ability to resolve mathematical problems at an early stage leads to analytical thinking. Even for students who don’t pursue STEM careers, these skills are invaluable. We teach how to think and how to resolve problems. With that, you can go anywhere,” Yeganova emphasizes.

With an online format, students gain flexibility in their learning, allowing them to access high-quality STEM education from anywhere.

Beyond virtual classrooms, Avatar is actively involved in Armenian communities. The founders frequently organize educational events, such as math trivia games for children at Armenian churches and cultural centers, including St. Mary Armenian Church in Washington D.C., St. Vartan Cathedral in New York, and the Rockville Science Center in Maryland.

Since its inception, Avatar Learning Center has helped over a thousand students, with an active student base across the US, Canada, and Armenia. The school’s impact has not gone unnoticed — Washington Parent Magazine named Avatar Learning Center the Best STEM School in 2022 and 2023, based on parent votes. “Parents have seen the results firsthand, and that’s why they vote for us,” states Yeganova.

With its strong foundation in STEM, dedication to quality education, and deep community ties, Avatar Learning Center continues to expand, inspiring young minds to think critically and problem-solve with confidence. To learn more about this program visit the website www.avatarlc.com.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator