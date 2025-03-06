Athens Medical Group expands free healthcare services to Greeks in Imbros and Tenedos

The Athens Medical Group, in alignment with its longstanding commitment to social responsibility and solidarity, is expanding its “Medical Adoption Program” by offering free medical services at its clinics to Greek residents of Imbros and Tenedos, as well as to all personnel of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

To mark this initiative, the CEO of Athens Medical Group, Dr. Vasilis G. Apostolopoulos, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate, where he held a warm meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

This latest healthcare initiative aims to provide essential medical support when needed. The program, which includes a comprehensive range of free primary and secondary healthcare services, will be available through the group’s clinical network in Athens and Thessaloniki, demonstrating Athens Medical Group’s tangible support for the invaluable work of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his gratitude to Dr. Apostolopoulos for his concern for the Greek communities of Imbros and Tenedos, offering his blessing to him, his colleagues, and all medical, nursing, and administrative staff of the Athens Medical Group.

Dr. Apostolopoulos emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating: “With deep emotion and respect, I stand today at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the eternal beacon of Orthodoxy and Hellenism. It is a great honor for me personally, and for the entire Athens Medical Group, to stand as supporters of the work of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, offering tangible support to the Greek residents of Imbros and Tenedos, as well as to the personnel of the Patriarchate.”

Source and photos: iatriko.gr/ Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times