Armenia can be member of either EAEU or EU, but not both — Russian ambassador

YEREVAN, March 4. /TASS/. Armenia can’t be a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union at the same time, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with the local 24News website.

“The Russian side dotted the ‘i’ from the get-go: It is either the EU or the EAEU. It is impossible to be with both. And this is not the position of the Russian side, but a question of objective reality, because a country can’t be a member of two customs unions at the same time,” he said.

He quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk as saying that, “Armenia’s efforts to join the EU resemble buying a ticket to the Titanic.”.

TASS