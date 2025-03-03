Echoes of Armenia: Live in New York City

Join us at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral in the heart of New York City with Oud master John Berberian and Armadi Tsayn for an incredible concert of Armenian folk music from the Armenian Highlands and the Diaspora. At a time when the preservation of Armenian culture is more important than ever, the program will celebrate the generational transfer of Armenian folk music from our ancestral lands.

Event details

Saturday April 26, 2025 at 8 p.m.

St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral

221 E 27th Street, New York, NY

Tickets

General admission: $60

At the door: $70

Purchase tickets here.

About John Berberian

John Berberian is an oud virtuoso born in the United States to Armenian immigrant parents. His father was an accomplished oud player, as well as instrument maker. He first recorded traditional oud music while he was a student at Columbia University in the early 1960s. He subsequently recorded for a variety of labels including MGM, RCA, Roulette, Verve and Mainstream Records. Notable albums in his discography include Expressions East (1964), Oud Artistry (1965), Music of the Middle East (1966) and Middle Eastern Rock (1969), which fuse traditional Middle Eastern folk with psychedelic rock and jazz.

About Armadi Tsayn

Armadi Tsayn, which means “Sounds/Voice of the Roots” in Armenian, will be accompanying Berberian with an ensemble of talented young musicians. The group pays homage to the rich musical heritage of Western Armenia and the captivating melodies of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This contemporary folk ensemble, founded by Alek Surenian and Sam Sjostedt who both studied under Berberian, is making a name for itself thanks to its blend of traditional melodies and modern influences. Armadi Tsayn has played in major cities including Boston, Worcester, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Toronto and Yerevan, Armenia.

Questions? Contact us at armaditsayn@gmail.com

