Pope Francis Surprises by Sending a Message to the World from the Hospital

“I thank God because He is giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many patients and people who suffer,” wrote the Holy Father.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.03.2025).- Made public at midday on Sunday, March 2, sixteen days after the Pontiff was hospitalized, was this Sunday’s Angelus address. Although the Pope was unable to pronounce it, it was handed to the accredited press. In the address, the Pope expressed what he is living in hospital.

Sisters and Brothers, I send you these thoughts while still in hospital, where I have been, as you know, for several days, accompanied by Doctors and health care workers, whom I thank for the care with which they look after me. I feel in my heart the “blessing” that is hidden within frailty, because precisely in these moments we learn even more to trust in the Lord. At the same time, I thank God because He is giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many patients and people who suffer.”

“I wish to give thanks for the prayers raised to the Lord from the heart of many faithful of many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and your closeness and, in this particular moment, I feel ‘carried’ and supported by all the People of God. Thank you to all!” This same Sunday, on his X account, the Pope replicated the previous paragraph of his speech.

