Tying the knot, Armenian style: Exploring their wedding rituals

Anujj Trehaan

What’s the story

Armenia’s vibrant history and culture are beautifully reflected in their traditional wedding customs.

These time-honored traditions, passed down through generations, serve as a heartfelt celebration of love, commitment, and the joining of two families.

From the moment of engagement to the jubilant wedding festivities, each custom is imbued with deep symbolism, mirroring the rich tapestry of Armenian values and history.

Engagement

The Khosk-Kap ceremony

Before saying “I do,” Armenian couples partake in the Khosk-Kap, a traditional engagement ceremony that unites both families.

This pivotal gathering serves as the official seal of approval, solidifying the families’ commitment to the upcoming wedding.

A close relative of the groom formally requests the bride’s hand in marriage.

This joyous occasion, filled with shared traditional sweets and exchanged gifts, sets the tone for the celebrations to follow.

Ribbons

The red and green ribbons

One unique tradition at Armenian weddings is the bride being dressed by her closest friends and relatives on the day of her wedding.

A key part of this ritual is the act of tying red and green ribbons around her waist.

The red ribbon symbolizes sacrifice and love, signifying the bride’s willingness to join her new family, and green stands for health and fertility.

Doorstep tradition

Breaking plates at the doorstep

When newlyweds reach their new home together for the first time, they are welcomed with a special tradition: breaking plates at their doorstep before entering.

This act is said to keep evil spirits at bay and invite good luck into their home.

It’s a beautiful way to symbolize their arrival into a new life together.

Sweet beginnings

Honey and lavash

Once inside their new home, Armenian couples are greeted with another beautiful tradition: sharing honey-dipped lavash (traditional Armenian flatbread).

They each take turns feeding the other – a symbol of sweetness and prosperity in their new life together as husband and wife.

This small act serves as a heartfelt promise to nourish and care for each other.

Prosperity ritual

The coin toss

At an Armenian wedding reception, there’s this whole thing where people throw coins at the bride and groom as they dance.

Apparently, it’s not just about making it rain money on them – it’s a way of wishing good fortune on their marriage.

Everyone gets really into it because it’s seen as a big honor to help ensure the couple’s future prosperity.

